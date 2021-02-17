URBANA — Ricardo (Rick) L. Ohmit of Quartzsite, Ariz., passed away Jan. 15, 2021, of natural causes at home in Arizona, where he and his wife, Mary, retired to in October 2020.
Rick was born July 16, 1946, in Urbana, to Norma Jean and Donald Ohmit. His mother passed away of TB when Rick was 9 years old in New Mexico. He was sent to live with his grandparents, Ethel and Laurence Ohmit. They proceeded him in death. He attended school in Champaign.
In 1965, he met and married Mary Pontius. To that union was born one son, Loren R. Ohmit, who proceeded him in death.
Rick is survived by many other loved ones and friends. Rick was a fabulous locksmith, owning Tri Color Lock Key & Alarm and Signs for almost 38 years. Rick was a charter member of the AMBUCS club.
If you wish to make a donation in Rick’s memory, please address them to the Greater Champaign County AMBUCS, P.O. Box 592, Urbana, IL 61803.