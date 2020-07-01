CHAMPAIGN — Ricardo Antonio Woodson, affectionately known as “King Bobby,” was born July 4, 1988, in Champaign, the son of Verniece and Roderick Woodson Sr. and Angela and Leo Jones Jr.
On Monday, June 22, 2020, Ricardo Antonio Woodson gained his wings and transcended into eternal life.
A service of memory celebrating the life of Ricardo Woodson will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at St. Luke CME Church, 809 N. Fifth St., Champaign, IL 61820. Public visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., with private family service to follow. Everyone is asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing an appropriate face covering. Professional service entrusted to Walker Funeral Service & Chapel, 704 N. Fourth St., Champaign, IL 61820.