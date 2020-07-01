CHAMPAIGN — Ricardo Antonio Woodson, affectionately known as "King Bobby," was born July 4, 1988, in Champaign, the son of Angela and Leo Jones Sr. Ricardo also had the honor of being loved and raised by Berniece and Roderick Woodson Sr.
On Monday, June 22, 2020, Ricardo Antonio Woodson gained his wings and transcended into eternal life.
A service of memory celebrating the life of Ricardo Woodson will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at St. Luke CME Church, 809 N. Fifth St., Champaign, IL 61820. Public visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., with private family service to follow. Everyone is asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing appropriate face covering. Professional service entrusted to Walker Funeral Service & Chapel, 704 N. Fourth St., Champaign, IL, 61820.