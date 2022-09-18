Richard A. Brewer Sep 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TOLONO — Richard A. Brewer, 62, of Tolono, died July 5, 2021.Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 E. U.S. Highway 36, Atwood, with visitation for an hour before services. Trending Food Videos Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos