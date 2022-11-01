HOOPESTON — Richard Allen "Rich" Thompson, 81, died at 9:42 A.M. Friday (October 28, 2022) at his home.Funeral services will be at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday November 2, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Pastor Kathy Murphy will officiate. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston.Visitation will be held on 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. Wednesday November 2, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, , . Masonic rites will be held at 11:00 A.M. Anderson Funeral Home, 427 East Main Street, Hoopeston is in charge of arrangements.