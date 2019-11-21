CREAL SPRINGS — Richard Alexander, 84, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at his home.
Richard was born on July 24, 1935, in Chicago to Paul and Clara Alexander. He married Patricia Falconberry on March 14, 1957. She preceded him in death on March 3, 2017.
Richard was a member of the armed services from 1957-1961. He was the director of operations and maintenance at U.I.U.C. and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include:
Daughters: Randy Alexander and Leslie Alexander
Granddaughter: Jessica (Pat) Volkman
Great-granddaughter: Penelope Volkman
Brother: Paul (Lorraine) Alexander
Nephew: Patrick Alexander
Niece: Sharon Alexander
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife and son-in-law, Michael Vorreyer.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at noon at Community of Christ Church in Tunnel Hill. Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Blue Funeral Home in Goreville.
For more information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit bluefuneralhome.com.