GIFFORD — Richard F. Allen, 94, a remarkable and independent man, passed away Monday afternoon (April 18, 2022).
Richard Francis Allen was born on Dec. 28, 1927, at Allendale Farm in Thawville, to May Coultas and Charles C. Allen. Richard grew up on the family farm, the youngest of seven children. He attended Fuoss School in rural Thawville and Thawville High School, graduating in 1945. Richard graduated from the University of Illinois receiving a degree with honors in animal sciences in 1949. He maintained a lifelong interest in sheep husbandry. He served on the University of Illinois Livestock Judging Team and judged sheep shows throughout Illinois and parts of Indiana and Wisconsin. He was in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War and in the Reserves from 1954 through 1959.
He married the love of his life, Jeannine Weeks, on Nov. 18, 1951, and they were newlyweds for 67½ years. Richard and Jeannine started their married life in the Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune, N.C., before returning to the Allen family farm in Thawville, where they farmed for 24 years. Together, they had four children, Lynn Allen-Hoffmann (Michael), Steven Allen (Terri), Peggy Francisco (Roger) and Joseph Allen (Jennifer). He had 11 grandchildren, Gregory Chandler (Aimee), Kristin Kaimakliotis (Hristos), Pam Chandler (Bryan), Tom Reed (Tonya), Philip Chandler (Beth), Claire Hoffmann (Rafael), Natalie Hoffmann (Enoch), William Lin, Olivia von Sydow (David), Samuel Allen (Ashely) and Beth Allen (Quinn); and 15 great-grandchildren, Addison, Aubrey, Amber, Clara, Zacharias, Gabrielle, Nathan, Michael, Wesley, Lucas, Miria, Benjamin, Haley, Maxwell and Beatrix.
Richard loved his family and loved farming life. He had a special interest in purebred Hampshire and Shropshire sheep and raised numerous champions over the years. He was an active member of the Ford County Farm Bureau, serving on the board for several years, and was recognized with the Ford County Progressive Farmer of the year award. Richard was also a 4-H Club leader for may years.
He was an excellent athlete, playing both tennis and basketball into his 70s. Richard was an avid gardener his entire life.
Whether it be a wild flower or cultivated flower, he was quick to bring one to his wife, Jeannine. However, his favorite flowers were sunflowers and knockout roses. He was deeply intelligent and read widely on topics ranging from advances in agriculture to far-flung world events. He was an avid clipper of newspaper articles and nature pictures, which he faithfully cataloged for future reference and discussion. He had a deep respect for family history and faithfully recorded family births, marriages and deaths throughout his life. Late in life, he developed a special interest in a wide variety of music and was a whistler extraordinaire throughout his life. He was a Cubs fan, a University of Illinois basketball fan and a Chief Illiniwek fan. He was the last of his generation of Allens, a beloved husband, father and uncle. He was always happy to sit at the kitchen table and visit.
He was preceded in death by his parents, May and Charles; and sister, brothers and their spouses, Oris (Arla Houtzel), Phyllis (Ben Walrich), Bill (Helen Hynd), Lawson (Jewell Corn, Patricia Case), Jean (Alice Peyton) and Jesse (Janet Houser).
A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with Pastor Scott Jeakins officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgeland Township Cemetery, Thawville, with military honors. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. immediately prior to the funeral.
A heartfelt thank you is extended to the entire wonderful, dedicated staff at Country Health and Rehabilitation in Gifford as well as the Transitions Hospice team.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations are suggested to the University of Illinois College of ACES 4-H Foundation (4hfoundation.illinois.edu/giving) and the COPD Foundation (copdfoundation.org/). Condolences may be offered at baierfuneralservices.com.