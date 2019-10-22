PAXTON — Richard Dale Amsden, 83, of Paxton passed away at 9:35 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Paxton Church of Christ, 400 W. Ottawa Road, Paxton, with the Rev. Tom Anders and Pastor Raymie Gordon officiating. Burial will follow in Ludlow Township Cemetery, Ludlow. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Paxton Church of Christ and one hour before the funeral service Thursday at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Richard was born Nov. 11, 1935, in Champaign, the son of Dale and Florence Gordon Amsden. He married Fern Vest on Nov. 25, 1956, at Paxton Church of Christ. She preceded him in death Dec. 15, 1994. He married Kay Pattengale on Aug. 3, 1996, at Paxton Church of Christ. She survives.
Along with his wife, Kay Amsden, he is survived by his three daughters, Connie (Rodney) Loschen of Ludlow, Jane (Mack) Self of Urbana and Vicki (Doug) McCoy of Paxton; two stepdaughters, Diana Lohrbach of Buckley and Kim (Tom) Barber of Chatham; grandchildren, Craig (Janet) Loschen, Brian (Allie) Loschen, Jacob (Heidi) McCoy, Samantha (Isaac) Cox, Marlena (Terry) Gordon, Billie Lohrbach, Kody (Carley) Brown, Jacob Brown and Katelyn and Michael Barber; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Jeri Amsden Roberts; and multiple nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 38 years, Fern Vest Amsden.
Richard graduated from Paxton High School in 1953. He was a member of Paxton Church of Christ. He was also a member of the Ludlow Fire Department for 63 years, where he served from 1956 to 1993 as a fireman. He was chief of the fire department from 1967 to 1982 and served as a trustee from 1993 to 2019. He sat on the board of directors for Ludlow Co-op from 1978 to 1992, acting as president of the board from 1986 to 1991. He was an acting Mason for 36 years. He served on the Drainage District for more than 30 years.
Richard has been a hard worker all of his life, even as a child growing up on the family farm. He began working professionally with his father at the family-owned Ford dealership in Ludlow. He also helped his father farm their family-owned farm ground until his father retired in 1957. Richard was a livestock and grain farmer the remainder of his life. His hobbies included bowling, gardening and playing cards with friends. His greatest love was his family, especially his grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, or visit hdsa.org to make contributions. Condolences may be offered at baierfuneralservices.com.