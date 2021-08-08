SAVOY — On Wednesday (Aug. 4, 2021), Richard Behrends, loving husband and father of four children, passed away after a short illness at the age of 91. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Richard was born July 7, 1930, on the family farm near Hersman, to James and Adeline Behrends. He graduated from Mount Sterling High School and attended Western Illinois University. He worked as a career University of Illinois painter and served as shop steward until his retirement.
His passion was waterfowl hunting, and he served as the past president of the Illinois Duck and Goose Hunters Alliance for many years. Over 25 years, he was also a vocal advocate of wetland conservation on a local, state and national level. Family boating was another valued pastime.
He assisted in the building and rehab of his family’s homes and was involved in countless church projects and charitable organizations over the decades.
The famous basketball coach John Wooden was quoted to have said, “You can’t live a perfect day without doing something for someone who will never be able to repay you.” By that standard, he lived hundreds of perfect days.
On May 27, 1951, he married Janis Zipse of Mount Sterling. They raised two daughters and two sons. They were married until her passing in 2017.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and a brother, Robert.
He is survived by his daughter Anita Behrends (Dan) Craig of Lake St. Louis; his son Steven Behrends (Charlene) of Naperville; his daughter Sue Behrends (Gary) Knapp of Omaha, Neb.; his son Paul Behrends (Noreen) of Foosland; a sister, Mary Behrends Fry of Hersman; two grandsons, Austin Craig (Lindsay) and Tyler Knapp (Leah); three granddaughters, Whitney Craig, Ashley Behrends (Matt) Landek and Emma Knapp; and four great-grandchildren, Carter Craig, Reagan and Morgan Landek, and Mila Knapp.
A memorial visitation will be held prior to the funeral from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, with the funeral at 2 p.m. Services will be held at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive, Savoy. A private Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Hersman Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Empty Tomb Inc., P.O. Box 2404, Champaign, IL 61825-2404, or a charity of your choice.
For more information, please call 217-356-5858 or visit morganmemorialhome.com.