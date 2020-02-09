RANTOUL — Richard “Rick” Bennett, 60, of Rantoul passed away Wednesday evening (Feb. 5, 2020) at Accolade Healthcare, Paxton.
He was born Aug. 19, 1959, in Limestone, Maine, a son of David and Kay (Keith) Bennett.
He is survived by a son, Jacob David Bennett of Rantoul; two daughters, Sadie Kay Bennett and Misty Marie Smith, both Indianapolis; two brothers, David J. Bennett of Emory, Texas, and Jeffrey Ray Bennett of Lakewood, Colo.; a sister, Mary Elizabeth Lighthill of Tehachapi, Calif.; and a grandson, Carson Scott Boggs. Also surviving is his mother, Kay Bennett of Rantoul.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
He served in the U.S. Army. He then spent 32 years at Jeldwen in Rantoul. Richard enjoyed hunting.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Burial will follow in Danville National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 Wednesday morning at Lux Memorial Chapel.