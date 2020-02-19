URBANA — A celebration of the life of Richard L. Bishop of Urbana, formerly of Philo, will be held Sunday, March 1, at the Salt Fork House in Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2573 S. Homer Lake Road, Homer. The family is having an open house from 12:30 to 3 p.m. with speakers and sharing of memories at 1.
Dick Bishop passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at home.
He was born Aug. 12, 1931, in Lake Odessa, Mich., the son of Charles Clarkson and Mary Maurita (McClave) Bishop. He married Dolores M. Prosek on June 12, 1954, and she survives.
He is also survived by his daughters, Marian Stone (Dave), Audrey Bishop (Richard Stout), Carol McCleary (David Sr.) and Dorothy Debolt (Jim); a son, Paul Bishop (Paula); a brother, Jordan Bishop (Joan); and sisters, Janet Flaugh (Joseph), Charlotte Egan, Margaret Richter (George), Elizabeth Bishop-Martin and Kathleen Wageley. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Barbara Piggott and Linda Wilcott.
Memorials may be made to the American Mathematical Society, 201 Charles St., Providence, RI 02904, or to the Sierra Club Prairie Group, P.O. Box 131, Urbana, IL 61803. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.