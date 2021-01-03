URBANA — Richard C. Bolton, 68, of Urbana passed away at Carle Foundation Hospital on Monday (Dec. 28, 2020).
A visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 4, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana.
Richard was born on May 1, 1952, to parents Richard Bolton Sr. and Emma Ward. He graduated from high school in Urbana and went on to achieve his bachelor’s degree. Richard proudly served in the Army and was honorably discharged after his service. He married the love of his life, Pam Bolton, in August 1976. He and Pam attended Harvest Church for many years. He loved his family and took great care of his wife, children and grandbabies. Richard's number one hobby was hunting. He also enjoyed grilling out and bowling.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws and one sister.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela (Capps) Bolton, seven children, 13 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one brother and three sisters.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the family to help with funeral costs at gofund.me/0bb449d2. Online condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.