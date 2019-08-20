RANTOUL — Richard “Rich” Brown, 68, of Rantoul passed away at his home on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
A graveside service to bury his ashes will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul.
Rich was born March 22, 1951, in Ottumwa, Iowa, a son of Jack and Marge (Arndt) Brown. He married Linda Young on Sept. 23, 1982, in Rantoul. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Corey Jenkins of Polo, Carrie Jenkins of Amboy and Tracie (Joshua) Quinlan of Paxton; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Philip (Deanna) Brown of Tolono.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an older brother.
Rich worked as line lead at Rantoul Products. He then worked as a certified nursing assistant alongside his wife. He was an avid golfer and closely followed the Minnesota Vikings, Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago White Sox.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.