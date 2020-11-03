DANVILLE — Richard D. Burch, 86, of Danville passed away Sunday (Nov. 1, 2020) at the VA Illiana Health Care System, Danville.
There will be a private service with burial in Spring Hill Cemetery, Danville.
Richard was born in Danville, the son of Edward and Theresa (Jones) Burch.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Rex A. Burch.
A sister, Nancy (Charles) Winchester survives.
Richard married Helen Clark of Danville in 1954. They were blessed with three children, Jennifer (Doug) Buchanan, Tracy (Bryan) Goe and Eric (Cyndi) Burch. He married Norma Root Dudley in 1995 and was privileged to become stepfather to her adult children, Scott (Lisa) Dudley and Stacy (Larry) Wells. Norma and the five children survive.
Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, Meghan Buchanan (Eric Wilka), Jacob (Lindsey) Buchanan, Aaron Goe, Jason Goe, Chloe Kattau, Victoria (Trey) Ramseyer, Levi Burch, Maxwell Burch, Colton Dudley, Trigg Dudley, Mathew (Bree) Wells, Daniel (Kimberly) Wells, Rachel Wells and Hannah Wells; plus five great-grandchildren, Maddix Buchanan, Easton Buchanan, Ruben Wells, Esther Wells and Everett Ramseyer.
Richard graduated from Danville High School, served in the U.S. Army (1954-1957) and graduated from the University of Illinois in 1961 with a B.S. in industrial engineering. He worked as an engineer for Plax Corporation in Hartford, Conn. Then he embarked upon a career in law enforcement starting with his appointment as special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He later moved to the University of Illinois Police Department, where he retired as a patrol division commander.
Richard was an elder at First Presbyterian Church in Danville, a member of the University of Illini Alumni Association and American Legion Post 210 in Danville.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 400 N. Franklin St., Danville, or the American Legion Honor Guard, 201 Prospect Ave., Danville. Messages and memories may be left on our website at krugercoanpape.com or on the Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home Facebook page.