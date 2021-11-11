MONTICELLO — Richard C. Cahill, 88, of Monticello passed away at 2 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Richard was born Jan. 22, 1933, in Ivesdale, the son of Joseph and Lena (Tabaka) Cahill. He married Patricia Schweighart on Aug. 18, 1960, in Pesotum.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Cahill of Monticello; a son, James Byerline (Debby) of Albion, Ind.; a daughter, Carrie Flavin (Mike) of Mahomet; six grandsons; and a sister, Mary Ann Weakley of Altoona, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Debra C. Cahill Noe, and three brothers, William, Joseph and David Cahill.
Richard was a retired farmer and a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church. He loved to play cards and travel out West.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Monticello. Mass will follow at 11 a.m. with Msgr. Michael Bliss officiating. Interment will be held in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the St. Philomena Catholic Church Youth Club.
Condolences may be offered at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.