RANTOUL — Richard “Dick” Campbell, 77, of Rantoul passed away Friday (June 18, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born in Mount Vernon on Nov. 15, 1944, a son of Roy and Ina (Hester) Campbell. He married Joanne Nuss in August 1967.
He and his wife had no children. He was preceded in death by a brother and two sisters.
He was an auto body man starting in 1961 at Springer Motor Sales, the Ford Dealership. Most recently, he worked at the Rantoul Walmart. He liked cars, guns, motorycles and rock 'n' roll.
A graveside service to bury his ashes will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.