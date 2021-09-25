CHAMPAIGN — Richard D. Carson, 61, of Champaign passed away at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Champaign Urbana Nursing & Rehab, Savoy.
There will be a visitation on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. There will be a memorial service immediately following the visitation at 3 p.m.
Richard was born July 27, 1960, in Champaign, a son of Robert and Ursula (Dreblow) Carson.
Survivors include his mother, Ursula of Champaign; two daughters, Jada Carson and Jordan Carson, both of Chicago; and two brothers, Ronald Carson of Champaign and Timothy Carson of Urbana.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert.
Richard worked for many years as a manager for Seno Formalwear. He enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening and the American Pickers and Ice Road Truckers television shows. \\
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.