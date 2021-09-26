CHAMPAIGN — Richard D. Carson, 61, of Champaign, passed away at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at C-U Nursing and Rehab, Savoy.
There will be a visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with a memorial service at 3 p.m.
Richard was born July 27, 1960, in Champaign, a son of Robert and Ursula (Dreblow) Carson.
Survivors include his mother, Ursula, of Champaign; two daughters, Jada Carson and Jordan Carson, both of Chicago; and two brothers, Ronald Carson of Champaign and Timothy Carson of Urbana.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert.
Richard worked for over a decade as senior regional manager for Seno Formalwear, where he developed his love of suits, of which he had several. He later pursued a career with Coldwell Banker as a real-estate agent. Toward the latter half of his life, he managed the photo lab at Walgreens, where he enjoyed communicating with and took pride in assisting people daily.
Richard was a dedicated follower of Christ. He attended Meadowbrook Community Church for several years and volunteered at Restoration Urban Ministries in Champaign. Because of his volunteer work in Christian ministry, he had a strong desire to become a pastor, but chose to focus on his personal relationship with Jesus.
He also enjoyed outdoor activities such as fishing, camping and grilling. He always had the latest camping gear and was prepared for anything that might come his way. He often enjoyed long weekends with his friends and family at Turkey Run State Park in Indiana.
In addition, he had a passion for landscaping. He was also an avid chef and is remembered by his daughters for baking the best brownies.
He was very fond of history, an interest that manifested in watching the History Channel and playing the computer game “Civilization IV.”
Most of all, he loved communing with people and loved nothing more than to sit and have a long conversation about politics, spirituality and dreams for the future.