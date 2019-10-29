CHAMPAIGN — Richard "Rick" Champ, 63, a self-proclaimed hopeful vagabond, died Sunday (Oct. 27, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born Dec. 29, 1955, in Mount Vernon to Joseph and Barbara Champ. He is preceded in death by his father.
Rick grew up in Woodlawn, Ill., and attended Lincoln Christian College. He then received his master’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan University in ministerial leadership. Rick was currently serving as vice president of advancement at St. Louis Christian College.
Rick was a man of service, always looking for the next adventure and new experiences. He enjoyed hiking and exploring new views. He had a passion for improving communities in partnership with various nonprofits and building relationships with the people he served.
Rick had a talent for developing connections through his incredible love and grace. He was known for his ability to connect with friends and strangers alike, making sure everyone he encountered felt heard and important. He leaves a strong legacy through the many lives he was able to impact throughout the years and over the miles.
Rick is kindly remembered as a very involved father and grandfather who would always make sure his family was along the route during his travels, no matter the destination. To Rick, life was always about the journey. He lived by the P.J. Piercy adage, “Life is not a commute, it is the ultimate road trip.”
Along with Janet Champ, he raised three children, Shaun (Amy) Champ of Normal, Melanie (Stephen) Champ-Heroux of Gurnee and Bradley (Kelly) Champ of Oregon, Ill. All survive. Also surviving are his mother, Barbara; grandchildren, Jackson and Layla Champ, Declan and Lexington Heroux and Claira and Emmett Champ; partner, Lisa Sheltra; and siblings, Tim (Rita) Champ, Becky (Chuck) Mays, Deb (Kenny) Hill, Cindy (Bruce) Marlow, and Mindy (Dennis) Bevis.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Windsor Road Christian Church, 2501 Windsor Road in Champaign, IL 61822, from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service celebrating his life will take place the following morning on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 10 a.m., also at the church. He will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery following the services.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Salt & Light Ministries in Champaign or St. Louis Christian College.
Online condolences and fond memories can be shared with his family at www.morganmemorialhome.com.