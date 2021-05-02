CHAMPAIGN — Richard Edward Colbert, 86, of Champaign passed away Friday (April 23, 2021) at home, surrounded by his family.
Richard was born Aug. 12, 1934, in Urbana, the youngest of four children of Ernest and Lucille Colbert. Richard attended Champaign Senior High School, graduating in 1952. He attended the University of Illinois College of Agriculture. He served in the Army Reserves.
In 1956, he married Emily Colbert (Hettinger), who has predeceased him. They began their life together in Penfield, operating a grain and livestock farm for 15 years.
In 1971, Richard started his banking career as vice president with State Bank of Cerro Gordo and, in 1974, vice president at Bank of Maroa. In 1975, Richard became president and CEO of Weldon State Bank & Trust for 25 years. Post acquisitions of WSB, he served as vice president and community president of the Weldon branch from 2000 to 2008. Richard retired from banking in 2008 after a 38-year career.
Richard was very involved with various organizations in all the communities he lived. He followed and supported Illini athletic programs and was active in various Illini clubs. In his later years, Richard was a devoted and passionate member of the Prairie A’s Antique Ford Club.
Richard was preceded in death by his spouse, parents and brothers, Lewis Colbert and Dana Colbert Sr.
Survivors include his son, Jeffrey (Mary) Colbert of White Heath; daughters, Kimberly (David) Page of Smithfield, Ky., Suzanne (Adam) Coe of Smithfield, Martha (James) Trentacosta of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., and Glaida (William) Peres of Ipatinga, Brazil; grandchildren, Bryan (Michelle) Colbert, Andrew (Geena) Colbert, Jennifer Colbert (Randy), Alexander Coe, Anna Coe (Joshua), Kory Page, Caroline Page, Samuel Traub and Benjamin Traub; and great-grandchildren, Brynlee Colbert, Lucas Colbert and new arrival Huxley Colbert.
He is also survived by his sister, Kathryn Colbert-Baird, and many nieces and nephews.
Richard was a devoted husband, wonderful and caring father and grandfather, loving brother, memorable uncle and loyal friend.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, at St. Mathew’s Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive West, Champaign. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery on St. Mary’s Road in Pesotum. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 7, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy.
Memorials may be made to St. Mathew’s Catholic Church, Prairie A’s Ford Antique Club, Weldon Methodist Church or Weldon Fire Department. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.