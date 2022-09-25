SIDNEY — Richard (Dick) Conklin, 85, passed away Thursday evening (Sept. 22, 2022) at home.
Dick was born on Sept. 27, 1936, in Urbana, to Glen and Sarah Katherine (Mattingly) Conklin. He married Nedra Frederick on Dec. 26, 1959, in Champaign.
Surviving are his wife, Nedra; daughter, Lauri (Kevin) Harden of Tolono; grandsons, Nick (Wendy) Harden of Seattle and Clay Harden of Urbana; great-grandchildren, Felix and Luna Harden of Seattle; sister, Betty Egbert of Virginia; and two brothers, Bill (Donna) Conklin of Phoenix and Bob Conklin of Packwood, Wash.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and one brother.
He served in the National Guard and the U.S. Army.
Dick worked at Illinois Power Company for 18 years; was in partnership with his brother Bob owning a PIP Printing franchise in Auburn, Wash.; and then retired from CERL USA in 1999.
He was an elder at Sidney Christian Church. Dick was a member of the Sidney Lions Club and American Legion Post 433.
Visitation (10 to 11 a.m.) and a celebration of life service (11 a.m.) will be held Thursday, Sept. 29, at Sidney Christian Church.
Memorials may be made to the Sidney Christian Church, Sidney.