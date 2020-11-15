MANSFIELD — Richard B. “Spanky” Dawson, 76, of Mansfield, formerly of Chatsworth and Fairbury, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Services will be at a later date. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Richard was born May 16, 1944, in Fairbury, to Donald Gene Dawson and Hannah Saltmer. He married Carol Sorey on July 18, 1964, in Fairbury.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Dawson of Mansfield; a son, Shane (Cherri) Dawson of Carbondale, Colo.; a sister, Deanna (George) Soulis of Denver; two brothers, Don (Connie) Dawson of Morton and Ken (Julie) Dawson of Pontiac; numerous nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law; and too many friends to count.
Spanky was a friend to so many people through his work, his love of NASCAR, NHRA and the Chicago Cubs.
Spanky was a loving husband, father, brother, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.