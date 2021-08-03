ROSSVILLE — Richard Dean “Rich” Lee, 83, of Rossville passed away at 11:26 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 1, 2021) at home.
He was born May 3, 1938, in Danville, the son of Charles and Lilian (Alt) Lee. He married Linda Viles on April 12, 1958, in Corinth, Miss. She survives in Rossville.
He is also survived by two daughters, Terri (Jim) Prather of Hoopeston and Kathy (Scott) Barragree of Colorado Springs, Colo.; one son, Tim (Dawn) Lee of Avon, Ind.; three sisters, Linda (Jerry) Jones of New Port Richey, Fla., Carolyn Curry of Hoopeston and Judy Rayfield of Rossville; six grandchildren, Rene (Nate) Stewart, Kevin Barragree, Kyle (Laura) Lee, Megan (Randy) Stuffle, Tyler Prather and Katie Prather; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers-in-law, Cova Curry Jr. and Dave Rayfield.
Richard worked at American Can in Hoopeston for 38 years. He was also a co-owner of Lazy L Western Store and The Boot Shop for many years. He was a member of Rossville United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Rossville Saddle Club, Rossville Commercial Club and had served as Scout Master of the Eagle Scouts.
As a 77-year resident of Rossville, Richard enjoyed volunteering in the community and previously served on the Rossville Village Board, Park Board, Rossville Fire District Board and Rossville-Alvin Grade School Board. He enjoyed the outdoors and gardening and took much pride in caring for his yard. Richard also enjoyed traveling to Texas with his wife, Linda; golfing; watching the Chicago Bears; and loved helping other people.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Rossville United Methodist Church, 116 Maple St., Rossville, with Pastor Chris Quick officiating. Burial will follow in Mann’s Chapel Cemetery, rural Rossville.
Memorials may be made to Rossville United Methodist Church, 116 Maple St., Rossville, IL 60963, or Hubbard Trail Country Club, 13937 E. 3680 North Road, Hoopeston, IL 60942. Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Richard’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences. Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling arrangements.