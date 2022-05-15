CHAMPAIGN — Richard “Dick” Bennett was the son of a coalminer born in the metropolis of Hymera, Ind., on Dec. 27, 1939. He enjoyed his first 11 years roaming the countryside with his dog, Boots, and raising his heifer, Francis. He actually slept with Francis at the county fair since his parents had to work.
The Bennetts moved to Vincennes, Ind., in May 1961 just as his future wife moved from there to Terre Haute, Ind. He lettered in cross country and graduated from Vincennes Lincoln to head to Terre Haute’s Rose Poly Institute and his future love. After a year and a half of partying, he thought he would join the Air Force, but he had found that he couldn’t leave Stevie (Stephanie to those who don’t know her) and decided to attend Indiana State and major in math. He found, to his surprise, that he was really good at math.
He felt that he needed to serve his country and joined the Air National Guard (ANG). He and Stevie were married one week before he left for basic training. He hitchhiked home from Denver and took her back in an oil-eating jalopy as he finished basic. Their first daughter, Shelly Lynn, was born half term and died there.
His ANG unit was activated for the Berlin Crisis, and he was fortunate enough to stay at the base and not go to France. He took classes during the day and worked at the base at night. When the unit was deactivated, he worked full time at Columbia Record Club at night. Another child was on the way. Marcie was born his senior year.
He then taught for three years at Hammond High in Hammond, Ind., where Angie and Kim were born.
He received a National Science Foundation Grant to the Academic Institute at the University of Illinois to study math, so they moved to Champaign, where Rex was born.
He decided the family needed a vacation, even though there was no money. So, with children of 6 months, 2 and 3 years of age, they went camping in the heat of July in a WWII tent. The vacation was a huge success and foreshadowed many camping trips to come.
He became a graduate assistant, and, with the GI bill, the family thrived. He taught two years at Illinois State and decided he was too social to spend his life doing research and took a job at Parkland. One of many perfect decisions.
His daughters became decent swimmers, so he helped start the Champaign Park District Waterbugs that eventually became the Champaign Swim Club then the Champaign County Swim Club. He was awarded as an honorary park district commissioner.
Dick and his wife, Stevie, were blessed with a summer representing Parkland and teaching in Japan. From there, they were able to climb Mount Fuji and visit Hong Kong and China. He organized a bowling Friday afternoon league and many Cubs field trips while at Parkland.
Dick enjoyed many friendships and was a charter member of a fun-loving group tabbed as The Board. He was an avid Illini and Cubs fan and managed to actually beat the house at craps and blackjack in many visits to Vegas. He co-authored a math text and wrote a supplement to a University of Illinois text. He was president of the Quarterback Club.
His many family camping trips got him, wife, children and grandchildren to many states. He promised Stevie that they would visit all 50 states, and he carried through on that and more. After his retirement in 1998, they spent the summer camping in Alaska in a tent top camper and had the time of their lives.
Daily Bread Soup Kitchen became the focus of his energy after retirement. He was the food pick-up guy. This continued until Alzheimer’s confined him to bagging chips and visiting with his many Daily Bread friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eunice Tipton and Russell Doyne Bennett; sister, Linda Ramsey; daughters, Shelley Lynn and Marcella; and a granddaughter, Katie Kristina Maguire.
He is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie “Stevie” Arnold Bennett; daughters, Angela (Denny) Erswell and Kimberly (Todd) Weber; son, Rex (Latrelle Bright) Bennett; grandchildren, Natalia, Anastazja (Camron Cruse) and Kyle Dujakovich, Spencer Coile, Max and Yekatrina Bennett and Megan (Aaron) Nash, Evan (Shawna) Erswell; great-granddaughters, Lucy and Lily Nash; sisters-in-law, Marlene Richards, Aleta Arnold and Beverly Arnold; and brother, Alan Arnold.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. The funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 612 E. Park St., Champaign. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Silvercreek Restaurant, 402 S. Race St., Urbana.
In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, 116 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.