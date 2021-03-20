MATTOON — James Richard “Dick” Curtis, 91, formerly of Champaign, died peacefully at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home, Mattoon, surrounded by family, on Wednesday (March 17, 2021) after a battle with Alzheimer’s.
Richard was born on Feb. 2, 1930, in Champaign, to John Wesley and Jessie May (Quackenbush) Curtis. He married Constance Ann “Connie” Sticher on Jan. 10, 1954. She died on Aug. 3, 1992.
Richard is survived by his three children, Christie (Tom) McMinn of Mattoon, Rich (Katrin) Curtis of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Steve (Pam) Curtis of Mahomet. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Katie (Justin) Hanner of Leander, Texas, Becky (Stevie) Hall of Gifford, Jonathan (Patty) McMinn of Mahomet, Nate Curtis and Nick Curtis, both of Grand Rapids, Lindsay (Paul) Van Hovelyn of Danville, Matt Curtis of Champaign, Kristi (Rusty) Woliung and Felicia Fordyce, both of Farmer City, and Maranda (Ryan) Harden of Tolono.
Additionally, Richard is survived by 18 great-grandchildren, Abbi and Peyton Gordon, Chase and Max Hanner, Caleb Bradbury, Stella Hall, Corban, Liam, Gavin and Adalyn McMinn, Eli and Gabriel Curtis, Makenzie, Sadie and Braelyn Woliung, Rhys Harden and Brody and Logan Fordyce.
He is also survived by his sister-in-law, JoAnn Curtis, and a niece and two nephews.
Richard grew up on the family farm west of Champaign at the southwest corner of Staley Road and Kirby Avenue. His grandfather settled the farm after the Civil War. It is now the site of Trails at Brittney subdivision and Countryside School. He spent most of his adult life living in the house he and Connie built on the farm in 1965.
In addition to his responsibilities on the family farm, Richard went to work for Dean’s Dairy at age 13. He became plant manager while in high school.
Richard graduated from Champaign Senior High School in 1947, where he lettered in wrestling. Having a love of aviation from a young age, Richard joined the Civil Air Patrol in high school. He earned his pilot’s license at age 16, flying his first solo flight from the Champaign Airport. Richard attended the University of Illinois 1947-'48.
He served in the U.S. Air Force with the Strategic Air Command during the Korean War from 1950 to 1954. As master sargeant, he led a crew of six mechanics servicing the B-26 Peacemaker. He was stationed at Carswell AFB in Fort Worth, Texas, along with a temporary assignment to Chanute AFB and artic training in Goosebay, Labrador.
In 1955, Richard followed his dream and went to work for American Airlines as a mechanic and shortly after became a professional flight engineer. He flew with American for nearly 40 years, based in Chicago; first at Midway and then O’Hare. During his career with American as a flight engineer, he sought advanced certification and designations allowing him to serve additional roles as flight engineer instructor, flight engineer check airman and designated FAA flight engineer examiner. In addition to training flight engineers for American, Richard also trained engineers for Spantex Airlines of Spain and Middle East Airlines of Lebanon in the 1960s.
During his career, he accumulated countless hours flying the Douglas DC6 and DC7, Lockheed Electra, Convair 990, Boeing 707 and 727 and McDonnell Douglas DC 10. He was the third officer on the first international flight of American’s DC 10, flying from Chicago to Mexico City on Dec. 19, 1971. He retired from American Airlines in 1995.
Richard was highly regarded in the industry and by his peers. Richard loved his job and took great pride in it. He often said he was fortunate to have flown in the glory days of the airlines.
Richard and Connie became avid ballroom dancers, spending most Friday and Saturday nights dancing with their friends at the Regent Ballroom. They were fixtures at the Ribeye restaurant for years, occupying a corner booth every Friday night at 6 p.m., a tradition Richard continued after Connie’s passing.
They were also enthusiastic golfers and members of Lincolnshire Fields Country Club. Richard enjoyed hunting and fishing, spending many hours on the lake. After his retirement, he continued to enjoy a good life of family time, dancing, fishing, golfing and traveling.
In addition to his wife, Connie, Richard was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John Wesley Curtis Jr. and George Wayne Curtis; sister, Elizabeth Ruth Curtis;
in-laws, Lawrence and Inez Sticher; and sister-in-law, Martha Curtis.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 23, at noon with visitation from 10 to noon at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Burial will follow immediately in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home, Lincolnland Hospice and Dr. Aja Lystila for their excellent care of Richard and their kindness to the family in his final days. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.