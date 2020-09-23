CHAMPAIGN — Richard (Dick) Grabher, 87, died Sunday (Sept. 20,2020).
He was born June 21, 1933, in Kirkwood, Mo. After graduating from Coyle High School in Kirkwood, Dick attended Quincy University, graduating in 1955. He then married Carol Stroot on July 28, 1956, and she survives. He later got his master’s degree in public health from the University of North Carolina in 1960 and served three years in the Army at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas.
Dick dearly loved his three “brown-eyed girls," Lynn Bradtke of Bloomington, Sharon (Marty) Hower of Itasca and Joyce (Rob) Twardock of Grayslake, as well as his seven grandchildren, of whom he was so proud, Brian and Jennifer Bradtke, Joe, Tim and John Hower and Nate and Lizzie Twardock.
Besides Carol, his wife of 64 years, Dick is survived by his sister, Dorothy (Bob Sextro) Ebeling, and nine nieces and nephews.
His parents, Esther and Joseph Grabher, and son-in-law, Bob Bradtke, preceded him in death.
His professional life was spent serving others in public health, at both the local and state levels, at one time serving as president of the Illinois Public Health Association. He was also active as a volunteer for SCORE as a small business adviser, Lion’s Club as tale twister and CIMRO health agency as a board member. Dick was a founding member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and was a valued member of both school and parish boards there, as well as the girls’ softball coach when his daughters were young.
He and Carol were living at Evergreen Place Assisted Living in Champaign, where he continued to participate in activities, and she continues to be thankful for the friendship and support they have both received there.
He and Carol enjoyed travelling in the U.S. and abroad, especially on river cruises, as well as golfing and cross-country skiing. In addition, Dick was a huge Cardinals fan and enjoyed attending 38 years of Illini football.
Due to it being 2020, a funeral Mass and private services will be held for his family. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy is handling arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).
Memorials may be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, IL 61821 (stmatt.net/parish); Children of Hope and Faith, 903 Bluegrass Lane, Champaign, IL 61822 (childrenofhopeandfaith.org); or a charity of the donor’s choice.
His legacy will lie in his ability to tell a good story, entertain with his dry wit and humor and to be an example of a life well lived.