LEROY — Richard “Dick” C. Guymon, 86, of LeRoy, formerly of Danville, passed away at 5:01 p.m. Sunday (March 22, 2020) at his home in LeRoy.
Dick was born on June 22, 1933, the son of Ernest and Hazel (Thorne) Guymon in Danville. He married Audrey “Dianne” Deck on Dec. 29, 1962, and she survives.
Survivors include his wife, Dianne; two sons, Mark (JoAnne) Guymon of LeRoy and Matthew Guymon of Indianapolis, Ind.; one sister, Cleo Classic of Stockton, Calif.; one sister-in-law, Joyce Guymon of Danville; five grandchildren, Samantha Guymon, Andrea (Barry) Callahan, Jeff (Dina) Leiding, Bayley Guymon and Bianca (Kyle) Wilson; as well as six great-grandchildren.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents, one brother and five sisters.
Dick was an Army veteran and a member of the Vermilion Heights Christian Church, where he served as a deacon for many years, American Legion Post 210 and the VFW. He was the aquatics director at the YMCA as well as coached the swim team – Dick was proud of the fine men that his “boys” had grown into.
Over the years, Dick also worked at various trucking companies as a terminal master and dispatcher and lastly retired from the Illinois Department of Correction in Danville. Dick was an avid Yankees fan and followed Illini basketball.
There will be private family visitation from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by a private family graveside service in Spring Hill Cemetery in Danville at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020. A public celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made in Dick’s memory to the Advocate Hospice.
Please join Richard’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.