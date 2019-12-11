PENSACOLA, Fla. — Richard "Dick" Dale Loe, 72, of Pensacola, Fla., passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, after a prolonged fight with both Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia.
Dick was born and raised in Sandusky, Ohio, and made homes in St. Petersburg, Fla.; Sommersville, N.J.; Doylestown, Pa.; Arlington Heights; and Champaign before retiring to Pensacola.
Dick was an incredibly thoughtful and caring individual who always put the needs of others ahead of his own. A “crafty” and creative person, he always thought outside of the box. Dick had a tremendous appetite for life and was always up for exploring new places and constantly learning new skills, from glassblowing and woodcarving to horticulture.
Dick is survived by his loving wife and high school sweetheart, Connie Gillette Loe of Pensacola; son, Brad, daughter-in-law, Amy, and granddaughter, Olivia, of New York; and a large circle of in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marjorie Ruth Gilbert Loe and Dale Parley Winfield Loe, and sister, Linda Loe Bright.
The family asks that donations in Dick’s honor to be made to the following: The Michael J. Fox Foundation, 800-708-7644 or P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741; or Dorothy Mangurian Headquarters for Lewy Body Dementia at the UF Foundation, P.O. Box 100243, Gainesville, FL 32610 (indicate Lewy Body/Parkinson’s reasearch).