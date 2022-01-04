POTOMAC — Richard “Dick” Reardon passed away Thursday (Dec. 30, 2021) at 2:50 a.m., after a battle with lung cancer, with his family by his side.
He was born Aug. 25, 1932, to Velma (Shain) and Daniel J. Reardon. He married Ruthanne Showalter on April 25, 1959. She survives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robert and Merle.
He is survived by two sons, Daniel (JoEllen) and Tim (Laura), both of Potomac; six grandchildren, Shain (Rebecca Latta) of Potomac, Shanon (Brandon) Clemmons of Fisher, Shawn (Jayden King) of Potomac, Ben Reardon of Potomac, Chaise Reardon of Potomac and Sarah Asbury of Potomac; 11 great-grandchildren, Lorelai Reardon, Lane and Lincoln Clemmons, Layla and Hunter Reardon, Jamison and Lilly Reardon and Kollin, Konner, Aliyah and Brantlee Asbury.
Dick graduated from Potomac High School in 1950. He was a member of the winning basketball team that beat Danville in 1949. After high school, he traveled to California in a 1932 Chevy (purchased for $25) down Route 66 with Harold Spain. While in California, he worked in a cafeteria as a bus boy and at a Texaco. He came home Christmas and later joined the Navy in 1952. While enlisted he played basketball for them two years.
He started with McBroom Lumber Co. building houses in Potomac and then built houses and new additions off of Winter Avenue in Danville making $100 a week. He built his own home in the spring of 1961, moving into the basement June 1, 1962. He built everything in the home except for the stone and concrete and plaster work. He then went to work making custom cabinets for Charlie Pickett. Dick went on to work at McDowell Construction until starting work for Dick Schomburg, where he worked until retirement as an estimator in 2007.
He was in charge of several big projects, including the fertilizer plant in Portage, Ind. Our own Community Building in Potomac was another big project for Dick. He was known as a millwright, carpenter and estimator. He loved fishing, hunting, building and repairing any wood projects, including back bar and end bar at his son's place of business, Lola's.
One of Dick's many projects was building his wife, Ruthanne, a grandfather clock from raw walnut to finish working clock. He was known for his perfectionism in any project he took on.
Toward his final days, Dick loved his once-a-week poker games in Paxton that his granddaughter, Chaise, would accompany him to.
Special thanks given to: Carle Hospice, (Marge, Tracy and Dawn) Patches Tucker, Darling Graves, Sarah Asbury for stepping in when needed.
Very special thanks to Chaise Reardon and Joellen Reardon for their constant care the past 14 months.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s or Carle Hospice.
Visitation was on Monday, Jan. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Blurton Funeral Home, 400 N. Vermilion, Potomac. The funeral will be on Tuesday at 1 p.m. with Pastor Randy Holden officiating, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Potomac Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Potomac American Legion. Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, the family does request masks be worn at the funeral home. The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Dick’s life.
