FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Richard "Dick" Thomas Wickert, age 75, of Farragut, Tenn., passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Dick was born Jan. 9, 1945, in West Bend, Wis., to Alex and Lenore (Wolf) Wickert. He attended Holy Angels grade school (West Bend, Wis.), graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1963 (Pittsfield, Ill.) and received a bachelor degree in business from Eastern Illinois University (Charleston) in 1967. He was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity.
After graduation, Dick moved to Champaign, where he started his career in insurance. He owned several third party administration (TPA) firms and authored an instructional manual on the formation and operation of a TPA that has been used by TPAs throughout the country.
He resided in Champaign for 25 years and then relocated to Knoxville, Tenn.,where he was the chief executive officer of the University of Tennessee HMO. He later went on to serve as the insurance consultant for the state of Louisiana and other health care businesses for several years.
After retirement, Dick volunteered for 13 years at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. In the last two years, he joined the SCAN program, where he volunteered his time visiting with the elderly throughout the Knoxville area.
In addition to his love of volunteering, he enjoyed spending time working on projects around his house garden and yard, as well as going on long drives with his wife to the Smoky Mountains. He was a family man, a wonderful husband, proud father, doting Paw Paw and devout Catholic.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Matthew Wickert; and sister, Donna Ash.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Barbara Clarke Wickert; daughters, Marcy (Tim) Sigler of St. Joseph and Allison (Michael) Boatright of Champaign; his two stepdaughters, Danielle (Ben) Reel of Knoxville, Tenn., and Jamie Miller of Orlando, Fla.; his six grandchildren, Breanna Wickert, Blake Wickert, Kindal, Brady and Braxton Boatright and Clayton Sigler; and his sister, Nancy Polsin of Missoula, Mont. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
A memorial Mass and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the SCAN-Knox County Sheriff's Office, 1000 North Central, Suite A, Knoxville, TN 37917.