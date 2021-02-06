RANTOUL — Dr. Richard “Doc” E. Schaede, 93, a family-practice physician for 48 years in the towns of Rantoul and Marion, peacefully passed away at home on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
Dr. Schaede was born Aug. 28, 1927, in Thomasboro, the son of Mayo and Opal (Hutchison) Schaede. He married his high school sweetheart, Marlene Coffey, on June 13, 1948, in Rantoul, and together they have shared over 72 years of marriage. She survives.
Dr. Schaede was a loving husband and father and especially loved being Papa. In addition to his wife, Marlene, he is survived by their three children, Pam (Marvin) Ideus of Rantoul, Janet (Francis) Lim-Hing of Fayetteville, Ga., and Mark Schaede (Carol Mocaby) of Marion; six grandchildren, Lindsey (John) Ehler, Rachel (Jeremy) Einck, Dr. Bryan (Katy) Ideus, Dr. Krista Lim-Hing, Colton (Hannah) Schaede and McKenzi Schaede; four great-grandchildren, Jameson Ehler, Camden and Mason Einck and Karver Schaede; andsisters, Beverly (Don) Funke and Donna (Donn) Zolman.
Dr. Schaede was a 1945 graduate of Rantoul Township High School, followed by one year of service in the Navy. He graduated in 1948 from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign campus, with a bachelor of science degree. He completed his doctorate in medicine in 1953 at the University of Illinois, Chicago campus. He completed his internship at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, followed by two years as a physician in the Air Force.
His private practice began in 1957 in Rantoul and continued for 31 years of service to the community until 1986, when he moved to Marion and practiced medicine for another 17 years. During his years of medical practice, Richard delivered over 3,000 babies. Dr. Schaede retired in 2003.
Dr. Schaede was an associate dean of graduate medical education at the University of Illinois School of Clinical Medicine, Urbana-Champaign, from 1972-1978 and an associate professor of clinical medicine, Urbana-Champaign, from 1978-1986. Dr. Schaede was American Board of Family Practice certified and a member the Marion Memorial Hospital Board.
Dr. Schaede’s love for hunting and fishing prompted his move to Marion. He, his wife and son ran D&M Hunting Club for 30 years. He was very active in conservation programs in southern Illinois, including Friends of Crab Orchard. Doc and Marlene also volunteered at Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge. He was an active member of the Crab Orchard Waterfowl Association. Dr. Schaede was regarded as a thoughtful man with strong convictions and was considered a very strong “friend” of the Refuge.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation. A private graveside service was held in Rantoul. Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home, Marion, is assisting the family with final arrangements. For those who wish to sign the memorial guest register, please visit hughesfuneralhomes.com.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Memorials will be accepted at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home, 800 N. Market St., P.O. Box 39, Marion, IL 62959.