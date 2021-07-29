URBANA — Richard E. Dodd, 91, of Urbana, formerly of Sidney, passed away at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday (July 27, 2021) at The Villas of Holly Brook, Savoy.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at Mount Hope Cemetery, Sidney, with the Rev. Kathy Murphy officiating. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting with arrangements.
Mr. Dodd was born on Sept. 24, 1929, in Sidney, a son to Willard and Helen Brown Dodd. He married Peggy Davis on July 8, 1950, in Indiana. She preceded him in death on March 16, 2019.
Surviving are a son, Robert (Martha) Dodd of Lecanto, Fla.; a daughter, Susan (Mike) McGarigle of Urbana; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Phyllis Taylor.
Mr. Dodd served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed at CS Johnson for a number of years. He later had a CB radio business in Sidney before closing that business and becoming a truck driver for Illiana Construction. He was also a member of Teamsters Local 26. He and Peggy enjoyed wintering in Arizona.
Memorials may be made to the Sidney Fire Department.