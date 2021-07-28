Richard Dodd Jul 28, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — Richard Dodd, 91, of Urbana, formerly of Sidney, died Tuesday (July 27, 2021) at The Villas of Holly Brook, Savoy. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Freese Funeral Home, 202 W. Main St., Sidney. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos