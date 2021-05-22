SIDNEY — Richard Douglas “Doug” Nesbitt, 59, died unexpectedly March 31, 2021, at his rural Sidney home.
The family invites all who knew him to join them in a memorial celebration of Doug’s life at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Windsor Road Christian Church, 2501 W. Windsor Road, Champaign.
Doug was born Jan. 14, 1962, to John and Shirley Gardner Nesbitt. They preceded him in death, along with his grandparents, two aunts and an uncle.
Doug graduated from Jamaica High School in 1980 and went on to earn a B.S. in plant science from Illinois State University, an M.S. in plant science from Southern Illinois University and a PhD. in plant breeding and genetics from Purdue University. He was also a founding father of FarmHouse fraternity at Illinois State University.
Doug married Lisa Rosdail on Sept. 15, 1990. She survives, along with their children, Lauren Alicia Nesbitt of Decatur and Noah Douglas Nesbitt of Sidney.
Also surviving are a brother, David (Sandy) Nesbitt of Georgetown, and sister, Nancy (Roger) Burris of Indianola; in-laws, Duane and Barbara Rosdail of Indianola and Eric (Lisa) Rosdail of South Carolina; nephew, Bryant Burris; nieces, Chelsea (Daniel) Dalenberg, Danielle (Jason) Smith, Haleigh (Blake) Wadsworth, Megan Burris and Bailey Rosdail; several cousins; three great-nieces; and two great-nephews.
Doug worked as a plant breeder and agricultural seed researcher for over 25 years, amassing a huge catalog of seed and plant knowledge. Doug enjoyed what he did so much, he never really considered it work.
At home, he was an avid gardener, experimenting with plants and seeds and collecting hostas. Doug also collected toy tractors as a tribute to the generations of farmers in his family.
He was a loyal fan of St. Louis Cardinals baseball, Illini men’s basketball and all things Purdue. He also loved travelling, particularly to places with great snorkeling or hikes to beautiful waterfalls. But his greatest love was his family, who he adored and spoiled for more than 30 years.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in Doug’s name to Cunningham Children’s Home or the Noah D. Nesbitt college fund, in care of Robison Chapel, P.O. Box 79, Catlin, IL 61817. Condolences may also be left on Doug’s guest book at robisonchapel.com.