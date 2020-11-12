MAHOMET — Richard E. “Dick” Dutton, 83, of Mahomet, formerly of Delavan, passed away Monday (Nov. 9, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Born June 8, 1937, in Fisher, a son of Richard A. and Hattie Dean Dutton, he married Joyce A. Pasero in Paris, Ill., on April 23, 1960.
Richard is survived by his wife, Joyce, and four children, nine grandchildren, one great-grandson and one great-granddaughter — daughter Debra and Ken Sherwinski of Merrillville, Ind., and their son, Adam of Joplin, Mo.; son Richard J. Dutton and Kathy Menk Dutton and their children, Joseph of Troy, Ohio, Karli (Evan) Swank of Mason, Ohio, and Reagan Dutton of Rosemount, Minn.; daughter Donna (Paul) Pauling and their children, Sydney, Lucas and Addison of Appleton, Wis.; David Dutton and Tina (Kleiber) of Catlin and their sons, Richard T. of Westville and James A. of High Ridge, Mo.; and great-grandchildren Cameron Swank of Mason, Ohio, and Layla Dutton of Westville. He is also survived by his brother, Frank (Diane) Dutton of Mahomet, and sister Laverne Lafenhagen of Sidney.
Richard was preceded in death by one sister, Joyce Block, and one brother, Ted Dutton.
Richard earned his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University. He taught math and science and coached all sports at Hopedale Elementary School before being named principal in 1966 after earning his master’s degree from Illinois State University. He took a position as assistant registrar and supervisor of student teachers at the University of Wisconsin – Superior from 1968 to 1970. In 1970, he was named principal of Delavan Elementary School and in 1983 became the superintendent until his retirement in 1994.
Richard enjoyed coaching basketball, hunting, fishing and playing golf, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and working with young people and teaching.
Due to the current pandemic, a private memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Mahomet. Father Joe Hogan and Father Paul Meismer will officiate. There will be no visitation. The memorial Mass may be viewed “live” at the church website, ololcatholic.org. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Delavan. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home, Delavan, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Southwestern Guide Dogs of Bradenton, Fla. To express condolences online, visit davisoswaldfh.com.