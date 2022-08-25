CHAMPAIGN — Richard Allen Endsley, 65, of Champaign passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at home.
Rich was born Aug. 15, 1956, in Champaign, to Truman and Patricia (Severns) Endsley. He attended Urbana High School and graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
During his career as a financial planner, Rich lived in Illinois, Georgia, Colorado and Wisconsin.
Eventually, his work took him to Santa Fe, N.M., where he discovered his passion for hiking and horseback riding through the beautiful Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Later in life, Rich moved back to his hometown of Champaign, where he worked as a security officer at the University of Illinois for many years. He was awarded Security Officer of the Year in 2019.
Rich enjoyed traveling during his lifetime. He visited many different countries and always shared such wonderful stories about his adventures. Rich also adored spending time with his family, and he will be remembered as a beloved brother and uncle. Rich taught his nieces and nephews to ice skate on the family pond, planned vacations for them to Santa Fe and always found ways to let them know how much he cared. The time and attention he gave his nieces and nephews are memories that will be cherished forever. Rich will be remembered for his great storytelling, sense of humor and the love he had for his family and friends.
Rich is survived by three siblings, Randy (Kathryn) Endsley of Pennsylvania, Amy (Phil) Vella of California and Tim (Bonnie) Endsley of Oregon; seven nieces and nephews, Casey (Jenna) Endsley, Molly (Todd) Cliggett, Haley (Pedro) Canizalez, Elliot Beenenga, Truman Tyler (Kirstin) Endsley, Harrison (Quaylynn) Endsley and Rachel Endsley; and four great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Patricia Endsley.
A family celebration of life will take place at a later date in Santa Fe.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that memorial donations be given to a charity of your choice.