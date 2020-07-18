GIBSON CITY — Richard A. Erickson, 53, of North Las Vegas, Nev., formerly of Gibson City, peacefully passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the funeral home, with Pastor Paul Thomason officiating. Burial will follow at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gibson Area Hospital Addiction and Recovery Program.
Rick was born Dec. 16, 1966, in Gibson City, the youngest child of Donald E. and Joanne M. Benjamin Erickson. They preceded him in death.
He is survived by a brother, Charles (Chuck) Erickson of Bloomington, and a sister, Becky (Steve) Brucker of Gibson City. Rick has four nephews, Ryan (Lindsey) Brucker of Plainfield, Aaron (Libby) Brucker of Marietta, Ga., Phillip (friend Debbie Latham) Brucker of Elliott and Bryan (friend Mallory Thill) Brucker of Gibson City; one niece, Brittany (Ryan Kemp) of Heyworth; two great-nieces, Olivia and Leah Brucker; and seven great-nephews, Brayden Brucker, Austin Latham, Gabriel, Charlie, Liam and Cole Brucker and Rhett Kemp.
Rick was a 1985 graduate of Gibson City High School. After graduation, Rick attended Nashville Auto Diesel College in Nashville, Tenn., from which he graduated in 1986 with a diploma as an auto-diesel technician. Rick moved to Las Vegas in 2005 and worked for JetBlue as a lead in airport operations until 2019.
