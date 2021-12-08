URBANA — Richard F. Feller passed away Sunday (Dec. 5, 2021) at home in Urbana.
Born July 25, 1946, at a farmhouse in rural Kankakee County, he was the first son of Richard and Norma Genotte Feller. He graduated from Urbana High School in 1964.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Vincent McDonald; and brother, Robert Feller.
He is survived by his brother, James (wife Marion) Feller of Urbana; sister, Jean McDonald; and sister-in-law, Theresa Feller. Also surviving are his niece, Lorri (Clint) Zoch of Tolono; nephew, Steven Feller of Savoy; great-nieces, Shelby and Madison Zoch; and his cat, Ella.
Rick worked at the Illini Union kitchen for 20 years before retiring. After a few years off, he went back to work for several years at Slot & Wing Hobbies in Champaign because of his love of model trains. He was a longtime member of the Central Midwest Railroad Club.
In addition to model trains, Rick loved all things NCIS, a glass or two of a dry red wine, and time spent watching and feeding birds and squirrels in his neighborhood.
A private visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Renner-Wikoff Funeral Home, Urbana.
Memorials may be made to the C-U Humane Society or Hospice Hearts Animal Rescue.