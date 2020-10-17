RURAL PENFIELD — Dr. Richard P. Foellner, 79, of rural Penfield, a Paxton physician, passed away at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, Danville, with burial to follow.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Dr. Foellner was born July 26, 1941, in Ridley Park, Pa., the son of Raymond and Anna Melchior Foellner. He married Marietta Rossi Bangert on July 9, 1988, in Chillicothe. She survives.
Along with his wife, Marietta, he is survived by children, Evelyn (Bruce) Frolo of Orange Park, Fla., Richard (Nikki) Foellner of Loda, Victoria (John) Rafferty of Jacksonville, Fla.; stepchildren, Benjamin (Tara) Bangert of Paxton, Thomas (Holly) Bangert of Paxton, Amy (James) Thien of Nashville, Tenn.; 16 grandchildren; a brother, Donald (Sharon) Foellner of Walnutport, Pa.; and a sister, Jean Michelson of Waverly, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dr. Foellner graduated from Manheim Central High School, Pennsylvania. He served in the United States Army as a Lieutenant in the Medical Corp and also the United States Army Reserve. Dr. Foellner received a chemistry degree from Gettysburg College, PA, and graduated from the Chicago School of Osteopathic Medicine, Chicago. He was a board-certified family practice physician, board certified in Antiaging Medicine and a certified Bale Doneen Practitioner.
Dr. Foellner knew at a very early age that he wanted to be a doctor. He loved his profession and saw it as a service to his fellow man. He practiced medicine in Renovo, Pa., before moving to Paxton in 1973. He started his practice in Paxton and has been serving the families in Paxton and the surrounding communities since that time. Dr. Foellner is affiliated with the Gibson Area Hospital.
He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Danville. Dr. Foellner served on numerous boards and community organizations. He loved the outdoors, especially woods, mountains and gardening. He had a passion for football and had played for Gettysburg College and the U.S. Army. At the age of 65 he played flag football under the Penn State University head coach, Joe Paterno, and was awarded the game ball. Rich was a private pilot for 35 years and was both twin and IFR rated.
Rich was a man of faith and very devoted to his children and grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Gibson Area Hospital, St. Lawrence Church, 302 Main St., Penfield, IL 61862, or Holy Family Catholic Church, 444 E. Main, Danville, IL 61832. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at www.baierfuneralservices.com.