URBANA — Richard E. Ford, Professor Emeritus, 86, of Lacon, formerly of Ames, Iowa, Urbana and Corvallis, Ore., died on Nov. 20, 2019, at St. Joseph Nursing Home in Lacon.
Born on May 25, 1933, in Des Moines, Iowa, to the late Victor and Gertrude Headlee Ford, he married Roberta Essig on June 20, 1954, and had three children. He later married Stephanie Rennick on March 30, 1996, in Champaign.
Richard received his BS in Botany in 1956 from Iowa State University in Ames and his Ph.D. in Virology from Cornell University in 1961.
With the discovery of corn blight in the ’60s, Dr. Ford was a leader in the effort to solve this problem affecting our nation’s food supply. During his 20-year tenure as Professor and Head of the Plant Pathology Department at the University of Illinois, Dr. Ford expanded the department while continuing his virology research and teaching. He served on and chaired numerous national and international committees and professional societies and was an integral part of the green revolution in feeding the world. Dr. Ford served as President of the American Phytopathological Society (APS) and the National Farmhouse Fraternity.
He is survived by his children, Nina (Jim) Dippel of Columbus, Ohio, Linda (Ed) Glaser of Lacon and Steve (Becky) Ford of St. Joseph; his siblings, twin brother Robert (Carol) Ford of Indianola, Iowa, Donna Schneider of Lynchburg, Va., Vikki Ford of Reno, Nev., Loa (Byrd) Christensen of Huxley, Iowa, and Dan (Sue) Ford of Audubon, Iowa; his sister-in-law, Patti Ford of Council Bluffs, Iowa; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Kent Richard Ford; his brother, Lynn Ford; and his brother-in-law, Richard Schneider.
Growing up on a farm in Iowa gave Dick his strong work ethic and his talent for do-it-yourself projects. He and his twin brother played their share of practical jokes by switching identities around family and associates. Dick was an avid handball player much of his life, loved salmon fishing, and most of all loved to play on the floor with the kids and grandkids.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Dec. 14, 2019, at Calvary Bible Church in rural Lacon, with a time of visitation one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Calvary Bible Church AWANA program or the APS Foundation.