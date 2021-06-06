COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Richard Peterson was born May 26, 1926, on a farm outside of Valley, Neb., the child of Arthur and Hazel Peterson and brother of Ronald (Patricia Peterson) and Constance (Norman Elston). Rich graduated from Benson High School in Omaha, Neb., and enlisted in the U.S. Navy on his 18th birthday. He served as a hospital corpsman during World War II. Upon discharge from the Navy, he attended Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, graduating with a bachelor’s degree. It was while he was attending Coe College that he met his wife, Carolyn (Abbott) Peterson; they were married on Aug. 12, 1950. He declared her the “love of my life” until the time of his death.
Rich discovered his passion for theater while in high school and again during college. It was this love of theater that led him to teach high school English and to direct plays, first at Omaha Central High School and later Bloom Township High School in Chicago Heights. When Prairie State College in Chicago Heights was founded, he was tapped to develop the Speech and Theater Department curriculum, ultimately chairing the department through his decadeslong career teaching speech, theater and English at the college. During this time, he obtained two master’s degrees and directed multiple plays each year. “Mr. Pete” was beloved by his students and colleagues, remaining in communication with many until his death.
Upon the death of his wife, Carolyn, in 1991, Rich moved to Seattle to live near his brother, sister-in-law and their large family. While in Seattle, Rich volunteered with an organization supporting children of parents with HIV and directed several musical cabaret productions featuring a former student. After the death of his brother, Rich returned to Illinois, where he volunteered teaching computer literacy to seniors. He moved to Texas for his final years, where he resided until his death. Rich was a loving, kind and silly person who shared his abundant love, humor and wisdom with his family, students, friends and caregivers.
For the last 25 years of Rich’s life, he was a practicing Buddhist, and his beliefs guided his life and actions.
Rich is survived by his daughters, Mindy (Thomas Glover), Cheri Peterson and Betsy Peterson (Connie Langellier); as well as his grandchildren, Kate (Tony Maduzia), Jake and Garrett Tieder. Also surviving are his three great-grandchildren, John, Angie and Mike Maduzia.
A celebration of life service is being planned; refer to Callaway-Jones for information on this service. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the Michael J. Fox Foundation or the Parkinson’s Foundation. Express condolences at callawayjones.com.