RANTOUL — Richard Leon Foster, 51, of Rantoul died suddenly of natural causes on Wednesday (Dec. 11, 2019) at St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.
He was born Sept. 10, 1968, in Rantoul, a son of Richard and Kathy (Cade) Foster. He married Jeannie Luppino on June 23, 1990, in Rantoul. She survives.
Also surviving are two children, Jonathan Foster of Rantoul and Kaitlyn Foster of Rantoul; a brother, Troy Foster of Rantoul; parents, Richard (Nancy) Foster of Logansport, Ind., and Kathy Cordell of Rantoul; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Vince and Vicki Luppino of Effingham.
Richard worked at Ohana Pool and Spas, Urbana. He was an avid Cubs fan and a follower of the band KISS. He was a devoted husband and father.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
There will be a gathering of friends and family from 10 to 11 prior to the service at Lux.