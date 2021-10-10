Richard Goodnight Oct 10, 2021 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PAXTON — Richard Goodnight, 80, of Paxton died at 10:35 p.m. Friday (Oct. 8, 2021) at his home.Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos