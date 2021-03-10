CHAMPAIGN — Richard D. Green, 85, of Champaign passed away peacefully at home on Thursday (March 4, 2021).
Dick was born at home on March 30, 1935, in Rhodes, Iowa. His early years were spent in Ames, Iowa, where he attended and graduated from Ames High, in 1953. He received his B.S. degree from Iowa State University in 1957. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army in El Paso, Texas. In 1959, he enrolled at the University of Iowa, where he met Carol Ann Garland, and later earned his master’s in hospital administration in 1961. They were married that same year following graduation.
Dick is survived by his wife, Carol Ann; three children, Karen Oates (Jay) of Atlanta, Ellen O’Reilly (Pat) of Boston and Jim Green (Rose Chomiak) of Des Moines, Iowa; nine grandchildren; and four nephews and their respective families.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, James Green and Mae Oler, brother and two sisters.
Dick began his health care career in St. Joseph, Mo., in 1961. Then in 1971, the family moved to Champaign, where he began his career with Carle Clinic, as administrative director. After a dedicated 27-year career with Carle, he retired in 1998 as chief operating officer. During his tenure, Dick held many leadership positions with the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) and received distinguished recognition for his service, including a 2020 Carle Cornerstone Award for his contributions to the organization.
Dick was very committed to supporting his community and church. As a member of First Presbyterian Church of Champaign, he served as a deacon, elder, trustee and choir member. He was a 30-year board member of the Salvation Army and also served on boards with the Chamber of Commerce, Champaign Country Club and St. Thomas University, as well as a member of Kiwanis and the Shriners. He served as president of the Central High School PTA and vice president of the Edison Middle School PTA.
Dick volunteered as a coach in Little League, served as a swim meet official, and was a lifelong blood donor in Champaign County. He enjoyed exercising, watching collegiate/high school sports, family trips, playing golf (three holes-in-one), cribbage and going skiing, and especially loved attending the Drake Relays event in Des Moines.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mills Breast Cancer Institute (at Carle), Carle Hospice and Home Health, First Presbyterian Church of Champaign or the Salvation Army. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.