MAHOMET — Richard Gene Hall, formerly of Geneva, passed away in his sleep on Sunday afternoon (Oct. 20, 2019) at his home in Mahomet.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Rosemary (Holding) Hall; his only daughter, Amy Voitik of Mahomet; and three grandchildren, Samantha Jarvis, Sara Voitik and Timothy Voitik III. He is also survived by his younger sister, Robin (David) Keillor of Schullsburg, Wis.; and his younger brothers, Terry (Renee) Hall of St. Charles, Brett (Jonna) Hall of Clarksville, Tenn., Mark Reyes of Dubuque, Iowa, and Steven Hall.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Hall and Helen (Real) Reyes; and his younger brother, John Hall.
Richard was a 1971 graduate of Geneva High School. He worked for Allsteel for nine years before becoming a security officer for Stanley Smith/Initial Security. He enjoyed doing flea markets and dealing in rare coins. He was determined to always find the best deal possible. He was loved by all and will be forever missed.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at First Baptist Church, 402 S. Elm, Mahomet. Friends are encouraged to greet the family after the service at the luncheon.
