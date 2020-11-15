CHAMPAIGN — Richard Read Hansen, 65, of Champaign passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 4:45 p.m. from post-surgical complications at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago.
Rick is survived by his wife of 22 years, Rebecca “Becky” Roeper Hansen; son, Jeffrey Roeper Hansen; sister Patricia (James) Hansen Bartholomew; niece Jeannette (Rob) Bartholomew Scales; nephew Joseph (Stacy) Bartholomew; sister Lauren Hansen Martinson; niece Carla Mucha; and several great-nieces and -nephews.
He is also survived by his sister-in-law Jody (David) Root; nieces Debbie (Clint) Heagy and Cindi Lemm; sister-in-law Mary Lou (Bryant) Kaiser; nieces and nephews Greg (Missy) Kaiser, Kim (Matt) Johnston, Tony Kaiser and Marci Cadman; and many great-nieces and -nephews.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Read Hansen and Robert Max Hansen.
Rick was born in Elgin and spent his young years in Rolling Meadows. The family moved to Peoria before settling in Champaign. He attended Champaign Centennial High School and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he met many of his lifelong friends.
As a child, Rick began developing an interest in electronics by dismantling and rebuilding small appliances and electronics around the family home. Over time, Rick became an “electronics guru,” which led to his lifelong career. He was employed by Great American Music and CV Lloyde before opening his own business, Soundscape, where he repaired, modified and customized guitars and amps. It was during these years that he was known as “Buzzman.” He was later employed by the Illinois State Geological Survey as an IT manager. Rick completed his working years at Isotech Laboratories, where he was the IT manager and also designed, built and customized chemical analysis instruments.
Rick has always had a big heart, giving his time and love to his family and friends. He lit up a room with his smile, humor and wit, and his theatrical personality brought joy to those around him. He always took pride in being one of “Keith Page’s kids” from his days in high school when he was highly involved in the Centennial HS theater productions, doing sound, lighting and then eventually on stage. The friends he made through school stayed close his whole life. Rick’s place was the designated hangout for many years. Many memories were created at the Hansen family home with his dad, mom, sisters Pat and Laurie and their families.
Rick met his wife, Becky, on his second day of work at the Geological Survey. She was taken with his smile and charm. Their relationship blossomed, and they became a family of three, each of them filling each other’s hearts as he became a loving husband to Becky and father to his son, Jeff. His kind heart always attracted children and dogs, and he adored Gracie, the family Maltese.
One of Rick’s favorite pastimes was playing and customizing guitars and amps. Star Trek, Illini sports, NASCAR, grilling and tending the lawn were some of his joys. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A private graveside service will be held with a memorial/celebration of life at a later date.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is assisting with arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).