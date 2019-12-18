RANTOUL — Richard Hardy, 89, of Rantoul joined his beautiful wife, Rozella, and his beloved son, Tim, in the fields of heaven Sunday (Dec. 15, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Born at home in Bondville on July 11, 1930, to the late Charles E. and Agnes Mulligan Hardy, Richard was the fifth of seven children. He was a happy and industrious little boy who excelled in multiple sports. A graduate of Champaign High School celebrated Class of ’49, Richard was happy to note that he beat the state wrestling champs of both Illinois and Indiana as a member of the state championship wrestling team. He loved track and gymnastics and went on to wrestle at the University of Illinois. His proudest accomplishment of his 3.5-year tenure in vocational agriculture at the UI was meeting the love of his life, Rozella Hammel. He hitchhiked nearly every weekend from Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri during his two years in the Army, where he was assigned his own carpentry shop, to court Rozella. He counted himself the “luckiest man alive” when she finally said yes. He treasured his faith, family, friends and his farm.
He and Rozella were married in August 1955 at Holy Cross Church in Champaign. Always a carpenter, Dad built a lovely home and decided to become a dairy farmer so he could be home and actively involved in Rozella's and his children’s lives. He and Rozella welcomed six children at their Rantoul farm. He developed an outstanding registered Guernsey herd and was the top producing Guernsey herd in Illinois at one time. He went on to dairy farm for 40 years, modernizing his operation to increase milk production. He was always building to improve his farm and herd. Dad was a teacher at heart, and although he wanted a dozen children, he was a mentor to twice that many. His “kids” included nieces and nephews, many servicemen from Chanute Air Force Base and classmates, friends and neighbors of the Hardy kids. Although they came to bale hay, walk beans, milk cows, mow and paint, they loved their time on the farm (and mom’s wonderful meals).
He served as a board member for the Farm Bureau, Champaign County Milk Producers and St. Malachy School. He was a member of the Guernsey Breeders Association, the Knights of Columbus and a St. Malachy parishioner since 1960. He was 4-H Club leader (The Sodbusters) and bowled with Pat and Fred Smith on the Senior Citizen Bowling League for 20 years.
He and Rozella were parents to Charles (Vicki), Mary, Theresa, Tim (Julie), Mark (Julie) and Rose (John). His grandchildren include Amber (Barak), Lissa (Eric), Nathan, Vanessa, Dasha (Josh), Evelyn, Alexa, Alina, Jacob, Noah, Jenna (Isaac), Lacey, Ryan (Jasmine), Jordan, Cord, JennaRose (Laschlahn), Rheanna and Carson, as well as his dear friends, Kyle Nierenhausen and Roger Jones. His great-grandchildren include Emily, Carter, Aiden, Addison, Kat, Gabriel, Greyson, Lydia, Timothy Richard, Bailey, Leo and two sweet babies on the way. He is survived by his baby sister, Millie Stoner (Champaign), and brother, Lou (Bondville); bonus brother, Doug Rokke; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sweet Rozella; son, Tim; parents; brothers, Charles Edward (infant), Donald and Paul; and sister, Jane Swartz.
His lifelong journey will be celebrated Thursday, Dec. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lux Memorial Home, Rantoul. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Rantoul, at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20. He will be laid to rest in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Thomasboro.