CHAMPAIGN — Richard Clinton Harper, 79, of Champaign passed away at 1:20 p.m. Saturday (April 4, 2020) at his home.
Richard was born on March 20, 1941, in Monticello, the son of Robert W. and Nina Pearl (Dyson) Harper. He married Carol Mueller on Aug. 31, 1962, in Watseka. She survives.
He is also survived by one daughter, Kimberly Harper of Rochester, Minn.; one son, Kevin (Susan) Harper of Rantoul; two grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren; six brothers, Robert (Cheryl) Harper of Metamora, Gary (Bunney) Harper of Mansfield, Dan (Becky) Harper of Mansfield, Bill Harper of Spring Green, Wis., Lynn (Julie) Harper of Roanoke and Jay (Cindy) Harper of Indianapolis, Ind.; one sister, Kathy (Rick) Berger of Paxton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Richard graduated from Bement High School in 1959 and he later graduated from Illinois Commercial College. He worked as a systems analyst for 30 years, at IBM, starting in Champaign and retiring in Rochester, Minn. He later worked at TriMin Systems in St. Paul, Minn.
Richard was a member of Centerville United Methodist Church, in White Heath. In his younger years, Richard served as a volunteer firefighter for Savoy. He enjoyed woodcarving, fishing, reading, traveling, playing guitar and doing audio sound for the church. Richard was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
According to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family has entrusted Illiana Cremation Society to assist them in honoring Richard’s life.
Memorials may be made to Carle Hospice or Centerville United Methodist Church in White Heath. Condolences may be shared with the family on his everlasting memorial page at www.IllianaCremation.com.