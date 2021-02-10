DANVILLE — Richard “Dick” Harris, 74, of Danville passed away Thursday (Feb. 4, 2021).
A visitation is planned from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. IDPH and CDC guidelines regarding mask usage, social distancing and other limitations will be strictly followed.
Dick was born June 13, 1946, the son of Rex and Minnie Harris. He married the love of his life, Susan Rohrer, on May 13, 1967. Dick was an amazing father and papa.
He leaves behind a large family who love him dearly. This includes his wife, Susan, and three children, Jami (Doug) Rutledge, David (Kacy) Harris and Jackie (Eric) Esteves.
He was blessed with 13 grandchildren, Ashton, Stefani, Taelyn, Mariya, Steven, Schae, Bryson, Nevin, Nolan, AJ, Tucker, Korie and Finn.
Also surviving is his brother, Jim (Joanne) Harris of Naples, Fla. His furry companion, Benny, was always at his side.
Dick graduated from Georgetown High School and attended Eastern Illinois University. He worked as a cost accountant at Hyster and Tee-Pak before opening Century 21 Harris Real Estate with his father. He served as membership chairman, treasurer and president of the Danville Board of Realtors (1984) and as a director for the Illinois Association of Realtors.
After selling the real-estate business, Dick embarked on a new career. In 1987, he took a position of leasing consultant for The Windsor of Savoy. It began as a one-year job with the primary duty of pre-leasing apartments while the retirement community was under construction. He used his design skills to modify apartment floor plans to satisfy the desires of prospective residents. He had a talent for treating people as individuals, listening to them and finding ways to make them happy.
Staying on as manager of marketing and lease operations, Dick enjoyed much success in maintaining high occupancy rates for the 174 apartment community. He was often quoted as saying, “everyone gets special attention here.”
What began as a one-year commitment became a 27-year vocation until his retirement in 2014. Aside from his family, serving the residents of The Windsor of Savoy was his pride and joy.
Dick loved racing/motorsports and became a Formula V driver (VSCDA). His family often accompanied him at the races, and his grandchildren formed “PaPa’s Pit Crew.” Along with racing, Dick treasured his 1964 1⁄2 red Mustang. He was a fan of the Indy 500 and St. Louis Cardinals.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Kai.
Memories and messages for the family may be left on the Kruger Coan Pape Facebook page or on our website at krugercoanpape.com.