PAXTON — Richard “Dick” E. Hewerdine, 87, a longtime resident of Paxton, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
He was born on Sept. 17, 1934, in Ludlow, the son of Ray and Irene (Huguet) Hewerdine. Dick married Joyce Ann (Dunlap) Hewerdine on Nov. 26, 1960. She preceded him in death on March 3, 2015.
Dick was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was the owner/operator of Hewerdine Coin & Jewelry for over three decades and was also a member of the Ford County Board for more than 30 years. Dick enjoyed telling jokes, bowling, playing golf and watching sports — his favorite teams being the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and University of Illinois basketball and football. He also enjoyed reading and watching westerns.
He is survived by two sons, Craig (Kimberly) Hewerdine of Corpus Christi and Jason Hewerdine of Richmond, Texas; two grandchildren, Carter Hewerdine and Elizabeth-Ann Hewerdine; one brother, James (Theresa) Hewerdine of Paxton; one sister, Margaret (Donald) Kissaw of Mansfield; three sisters-in-law, Erma Hewerdine of Loda, Rosemary Hewerdine of Rantoul and Janet Hewerdine of Olney; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
Along with his wife, Dick was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Robert Hewerdine, William Hewerdine, Donald Hewerdine and Michael Hewerdine; and one sister-in-law, Kathleen Hewerdine.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Paxton, with Father Dong van Bui officiating. A reception will follow at the St. Mary/Joseph’s Parish Center. Burial will be in Ludlow Cemetery following the reception for those who wish to attend. Memorials may be made to Paxton PRIDE.
Services have been entrusted to Cox-Knapp Funeral Home, Paxton. Please sign Dick’s guest book at coxknapp.com.